US Coast Guard ends search for Gulfstream G100, no survivors
World
The US Coast Guard has called off its search for a Gulfstream G100 air ambulance that vanished early Saturday while flying from Bermuda to Boston.
Six people were on board: four Canadians and two Bermudian nationals.
After searching 2,840 square miles over 66 hours, no survivors were found by Sunday evening.
Debris found near Nantucket
Before disappearing from radar, the plane may have been caught in a storm and reported electrical problems, dropping quickly from 40,000 to 10,000 feet.
Debris was found near Nantucket, but no one was rescued.
The Coast Guard expressed its condolences to the families; Rear Adm. Matt Lake said, "This is a large and demanding search area."
The names of those lost haven't been shared yet.