This US bill seeks to end path to permanent residency
What's the story
Chip Roy, a Republican Congressman from Texas, has introduced a bill in the US Congress seeking major changes to the H-1B visa program. The proposed legislation, called the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act, seeks to end the use of H-1B visas as a pathway to permanent residency in America. It also seeks to end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program for foreign students.
Program critique
Roy says program has been abused over the years
Roy has criticized the H-1B visa program for being abused over its nearly 40-year history. He said it has allowed employers to routinely replace US STEM workers with cheaper foreign labor, while disguising layoffs and wage suppression as 'shortages.' "It's time to end this lottery-based pipeline and replace it with a system that prioritizes merit, enforces real wage standards, and puts American white-collar workers first," he added.
Support base
Bill has received backing from several organizations
The bill has garnered support from US Tech Workers, the Immigration Accountability Project, and the Federation for American Immigration Reform. Apart from ending a route to permanent residency, it also proposes major changes in how the H-1B visa program works. It would require H-1B applicants to prove they have a residence abroad and intend not to abandon it, reversing the current policy of "dual intent."
Visa changes
Visa applicants to be prioritized based on salaries
The proposed legislation would also repeal provisions allowing H-1B holders to extend their status while waiting for Green Card processing. It would reduce the maximum duration of an H-1B visa from six years to two years and prioritize applications offering higher salaries over the current lottery system. This, according to Kevin Lynn, President of US Tech Workers, will address many issues with the H-1B visa program that have enabled corporations and NGOs to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labor.