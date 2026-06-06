This US bill seeks to end path to permanent residency

Visa changes

Visa applicants to be prioritized based on salaries

The proposed legislation would also repeal provisions allowing H-1B holders to extend their status while waiting for Green Card processing. It would reduce the maximum duration of an H-1B visa from six years to two years and prioritize applications offering higher salaries over the current lottery system. This, according to Kevin Lynn, President of US Tech Workers, will address many issues with the H-1B visa program that have enabled corporations and NGOs to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labor.