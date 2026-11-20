US court finds Trump's 2025 transgender HIV restrictions unconstitutional
A US judge struck down Trump's rules that blocked health care providers from recognizing transgender patients' gender identities when using federal HIV treatment funds.
The court said these restrictions, introduced in 2025, were unconstitutional because they promoted sex-based discrimination and denied basic rights.
Medical groups challenged Ryan White exclusions
The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program helps low-income people get HIV care, and has long supported inclusive treatment, including for transgender people.
National medical groups challenged the new rules, arguing they clashed with the program's mission.
Judge Young called the restrictions discriminatory and made it clear: Federally funded health care cannot exclude or single out transgender patients.
This is a big win for transgender rights and access to care.