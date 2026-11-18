US court orders Pannun lawsuit files sent to Delhi courts
A US court has decided to send documents from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's lawsuit over to Delhi courts.
The order, made on November 17, 2026, means paperwork linked to National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former RAW chief Samant Goel will be delivered to different district courts in Delhi.
India rejects Pannun claims as fabricated
India has brushed off Pannun's claims as "fabricated and malicious," saying neither the latest court order establishes any liability on the part of the two officials.
The US State Department passed the case along to India's embassy, but India stands firm that these allegations are unfounded.
At the same time, Indian officials say threats from North America-based Khalistani separatists remain a serious worry for them.