US inmate who survived 2 lethal injections conscious and speaking

Pike's apparent recovery has left experts and her legal team baffled as she is thought to be the first person to survive a lethal injection.

Fordham Law School criminologist Deborah Denno expressed her astonishment at Pike's condition, telling the BBC, "They did everything they were supposed to do as part of the execution process, and it simply didn't work."

Denno noted that while there have been seven other cases of prisoners surviving executions, none involved actual injections.