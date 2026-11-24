US delays delivery of 60 Patriot missile interceptors to Ukraine
The US has pushed back the delivery of 60 Patriot missile interceptors to Ukraine, just as Russia is stepping up its missile strikes.
These missiles, 40 PAC-3s scheduled to arrive in four shipments between September and December, and around 20 PAC-2s awaiting approval, were supposed to arrive between September and December, but now Ukraine will have to wait longer as it faces another tough winter.
Ukraine: 12 interceptors, 150 missiles monthly
Ukraine's missile defenses are stretched thin.
President Zelenskyy says they only get about 12 interceptors each month, while Russia launches around 150 missiles in that time.
The delayed Patriots could really help close this gap, but they're still waiting on final approval from the US
With deadly attacks like the recent one on Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's call for more support feels especially urgent right now.