US Denmark and Greenland sign deal to strengthen Arctic defense
The US Denmark, and Greenland signed last week a new deal to strengthen defense in the Arctic and North Atlantic.
This means a larger US military presence in Greenland, but the island still stays under Danish control.
Denmark's U.N. ambassador called it, "The agreement is good for Greenland, for Denmark, for the United States, for NATO and Europe, and for international peace and security," highlighting how all three see this as a big win for stability.
Deal eases Greenland independence tensions
This agreement eases, at least for now, tensions, like talk of the US becoming part of the United States, to rest and even holds up if Greenland ever goes independent.
The US has had a military presence in Greenland since the end of World War II in 1945, but now around 200 troops are at Pituffik Space Base.
With concerns about Russia and China, this move is all about keeping things safe for everyone, from Europe to North America.