US Denmark and Greenland sign deal to strengthen Arctic defense

The US Denmark, and Greenland signed last week a new deal to strengthen defense in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

This means a larger US military presence in Greenland, but the island still stays under Danish control.

Denmark's U.N. ambassador called it, "The agreement is good for Greenland, for Denmark, for the United States, for NATO and Europe, and for international peace and security," highlighting how all three see this as a big win for stability.