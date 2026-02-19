US deploys largest air power in Middle East since 2003

The United States has reportedly deployed its largest military presence in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq . Flight tracking data show unusually significant movement of dozens of fighter jets and other assets that could be used in a strike against Iran . The aircraft were moved to sites in Europe and the Middle East.

Weapons Fighter jets on the move According to air traffic control communications and flight-tracking data, F-16 Fighting Falcons from Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany, Aviano Air Base in Italy, and McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina were on the move from their home bases. F-2s from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia reportedly arrived at RAF Lakenheath on February 17. Those planes flew across the Atlantic using "TREND" callsigns, which are usually linked with deployments. Six F-22s crossed the Atlantic on February 17.

Others Maritime patrol aircraft have been flying missions The US has several squadrons of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets in the region, in addition to F-15E Strike Eagles, A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, and other F-16s that were previously there. Support aircraft, including intelligence and surveillance planes, have also been operating in the area. Multiple P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft have flown missions in the Middle East, including one patrolling the Strait of Hormuz on February 17, according to flight tracking data.

Trump Military action remains a possibility This comes as President Donald Trump considers possible military actions against Iran, although no final decision has been made yet. US and Iranian officials this week held indirect talks in Geneva, where they agreed on a "set of guiding principles," but key details remain unresolved. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that while diplomacy is Trump's "first option," military action remains a possibility.

Diplomatic efforts Conflict could begin 'very soon' On Wednesday, Axios reported that a massive weeks-long campaign against Iran could "begin very soon." An adviser told Axios there is a "90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks." "The boss is getting fed up. Some people around him warn him against going to war with Iran, but I think there is 90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks," the adviser said.

Defensive preparations Iran bolsters defenses amid US military buildup In response to the US military buildup, Iran has ramped up its defensive measures. Satellite imagery shows concrete shields being built over sensitive facilities and tunnel entrances at the Isfahan nuclear complex being buried. These moves could complicate any potential US air campaign against Iran. Experts say these preparations may make it harder for the United States to carry out effective strikes if they decide to proceed with military action.