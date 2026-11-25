US DOJ Criminal Division charges 800+ and recovers over $8B
The US just announced its biggest anti-scam operation ever, charging more than 800 people and recovering over $8 billion in losses that scammers had targeted victims for.
Led by the DOJ's Criminal Division, the crackdown is all about breaking up networks that target everyday Americans.
Operations seize nearly $17B, avert $700 million
With global teamwork through Operation Blackout, nearly $17 billion in illegal assets were seized and 29 scam hubs shut down around the world.
Another effort, Operation Level Up (teamed with the Secret Service), helped avert nearly $700 million in potential losses for around 11,000 Americans targeted by scammers.
The Justice Department says this marks a shift toward stopping scams before they happen, showing a real focus on prevention over just reacting after losses.