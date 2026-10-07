US doubles down on Russia travel warning after researcher death
The US has just doubled down on its "Do Not Travel" warning for Russia, after a researcher in Irkutsk died after coming into contact with a live bacterium.
While this advisory has been around since the Ukraine invasion, it's now getting extra attention because of fresh health concerns and ongoing risks like wrongful detention.
State Department urges Americans leave Russia
About 200 people who had contact with the researcher were quarantined, but none have shown symptoms so far.
The US State Department's Consular Affairs alert is urging Americans, especially those outside Moscow, to leave Russia as soon as possible, since help is limited if things go wrong.
On the bright side, the World Health Organization says there's "very low risk" of this outbreak spreading internationally and is staying in touch with Russian authorities.