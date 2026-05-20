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Trump and his sons are now exempt from tax audits
The decision comes as part of a settlement related to Trump's $10 billion lawsuit

Trump and his sons are now exempt from tax audits

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 20, 2026
11:33 am
What's the story

The US government has permanently dropped all tax claims against Donald Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization. The decision comes as part of a settlement agreement related to Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The settlement document states that the government is "forever barred and precluded" from examining or prosecuting current tax matters of Trump and his family.

Fund creation

Settlement includes $1.776B 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'

The settlement also includes the establishment of an "Anti-Weaponization Fund" worth $1.776 billion. This fund is meant to compensate people who feel they were politically targeted for prosecution, including by the Joe Biden administration's Justice Department. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche described it as "a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponisation to be heard and seek redress."

Fund controversy

Fund creation draws fire from Democrats, government watchdogs

The creation of the fund has drawn criticism from Democrats and government watchdogs, who have called it "corrupt" and unconstitutional. Even some Republican lawmakers have expressed discomfort with the fund's creation. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he is "not a big fan." Trump defended the fund, saying it is meant to "reimburse people who were horribly treated."

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Tax rules

Settlement raises questions about fairness

Daniel Werfel, a former IRS Commissioner under ex-President Biden, questioned the fairness of the settlement. He said he was not aware of any cases where the IRS agreed to permanently forgo examination of tax returns for a specific person or business. He argued that everyone should be subject to the same tax rules and enforcement framework, regardless of their position.

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