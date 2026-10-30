US EB-5 I-526 fee more than doubles, $75 tech charge
World
Big changes are coming to the US EB-5 investor visa program.
From November 30, 2026, the main application fee (Form I-526) will more than double, from $3,675 to $7,615, and there's a new $75 tech charge to help modernize processing.
New regional center designation costs $44,115
Regional centers face steeper fees too: those with over 20 investors pay $22,000; smaller ones pay $11,000.
New applications for regional center designation now cost $44,115.
The Department of Homeland Security says these hikes are about better oversight and fraud prevention, so if you're thinking of investing for a US green card, it's about to get pricier.