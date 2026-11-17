US Embassy in Madrid warns Americans of possible terrorist threats
Heading to Europe for the holidays?
The US Embassy in Madrid just put out a warning for American travelers about potential terrorist threats, especially at busy spots like Christmas markets, train stations, and tourist attractions.
There have also been recent hoax bomb threats across several countries that disrupted flights and travel plans.
Embassy urges Americans to consider step
The embassy is urging American travelers to stay extra alert at crowded events and consider signing up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get security updates about their destinations.
They also recommend following instructions from local authorities and airline staff if there's an evacuation or flight diversion, and making sure your family back home knows your travel plans, just to be safe.