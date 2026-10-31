US Embassy warns Russia of terror threat at Tsaritsyno Museum
World
The US has alerted Russia about a serious terror threat targeting the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow.
The US Embassy flagged the risk, leading to security measures and coordination with Russian authorities, something you do not see every day.
Russia's FSB confirms US tip
Russia's FSB, the FSB, confirmed it got the tip-off from the US and is now working to keep visitors safe at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow.
Both sides are teaming up to prevent anything from happening, showing that even rivals can work together when public safety is on the line.