US employee engagement falls to 29% amid AI role uncertainty
Only 29% of US employees feel engaged at work, the lowest level since 2011. This dip is especially noticeable among remote and hybrid workers.
The rise of AI on the job has made roles less clear, leaving many people unsure about what's expected of them.
US employees actively disengaged at 18%
Actively disengaged employees have climbed to 18%, while over half just feel meh about their jobs.
Only 46% say they know what's expected at work, and just 37% feel genuinely cared for by their managers or teammates.
As AI keeps changing how we work, companies will need to step up support and communication so people don't get left behind.