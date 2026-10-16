US ends 540-day automatic work permit extension for H-1B spouses
World
The US just ended its 540-day automatic work permit extension for spouses of H-1B visa holders.
This means if your work permit is up for renewal, you'll need to wait for approval before working again, which could affect foreign professionals, including Indians, if there are processing delays.
Trump camp proposal could slow renewals
This extension started in 2022 under President Biden to help with slow paperwork and was renewed a couple of times before being scrapped now.
To make things trickier, there's also a new proposal from the Trump camp that could slow down visa renewals even more by adding extra checks and paperwork.
If you or someone you know is on an H-1B or similar visa, it's definitely a time to stay alert about these changes.