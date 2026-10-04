US expels 2 Iranian diplomats for overstaying UN General Assembly
World
The US has expelled two Iranian diplomats from the United States after they stayed past their deadline following the U.N. General Assembly.
The State Department told the entire Iranian delegation to leave right away, but these two didn't budge until days later.
A US official said the two Iranians were "kicked out," reflecting the tense relationship between Washington and Tehran.
Iranian diplomats stayed 5 days late
Despite being ordered out on Monday, both diplomats stuck around in New York until Friday night and Saturday morning, five days late.
This incident is just the latest bump in a long history of U.S.-Iran tensions, though talks aimed at ending the war between the two sides are struggling.