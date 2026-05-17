US to spend $1B on electronic warfare upgrade for F-35s

The United States has announced a nearly $1 billion upgrade program for its fifth-generation stealth fighter, the F-35 Lightning II. The initiative focuses on modernizing electronic warfare systems and enhancing combat capabilities across hundreds of aircraft operated by the US military and foreign operators of the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF). Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract worth $991.1 million to produce and deliver 432 modification kits for these jets.

Delivery Upgrade kits to be delivered to multiple military branches The contract from the US Department of War (DoW) includes delivery of upgrade kits to several military branches. These include 97 aircraft for the US Air Force, 54 for the US Marine Corps, and 42 for the US Navy. The order also covers 106 jets under Foreign Military Sales and another 133 aircraft from non-US partner nations participating in this modernization program.

Modernization details Upgrades part of evolving Block 4 modernization package The upgrades are part of the F-35's evolving Block 4 modernization package, which Lockheed Martin describes as the "most significant evolution of F-35 capabilities to date." The company said this package includes over 70 major upgrades for all three F-35 variants. These include increased missile capacity, advanced electronic warfare capabilities, improved target recognition among other classified features.

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System enhancement AN/ASQ-239 EWS likely to be enhanced through these kits The F-35 currently uses the AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare suite (EWS) developed by BAE Systems. The modernization kits are likely to enhance the capabilities of this existing system, which offers radar warning, electronic attack, targeting support, and countermeasure capabilities through a fully integrated architecture. BAE Systems describes the AN/ASQ-239 as "the world's most advanced, fully integrated electronic warfare (EW) and countermeasures technology."

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System capabilities EWS provides advanced situational awareness capabilities The AN/ASQ-239 system provides "360-degree situational awareness" and helps pilots "identify, monitor, analyze, and respond to threats" while operating in signal-dense environments. BAE Systems states that the suite delivers "radio frequency and infrared countermeasures and rapid response capabilities like no other aircraft." This electronic warfare modernization push comes amid reports of F-35 fighter jets operating around the Strait of Hormuz squawking transponder code 7700.