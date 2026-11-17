US flights recover after FAA glitch canceled over 12,400 flights
Good news if you're flying for Thanksgiving: US flights are back on track after a big FAA system glitch resulted in more than 12,400 flight cancelations on November 13.
Officials and travel experts say this hiccup shouldn't mess with your holiday plans, and airlines have worked fast to get things running smoothly again.
Airlines reposition planes to avoid backlog
Most of the weekend chaos is sorted out: airlines repositioned planes and crews so there's no backlog expected for Thanksgiving.
Experts like Derek Cann and Julian Kheel still suggest keeping an eye on updates and maybe traveling a bit early for peace of mind during the holiday rush.