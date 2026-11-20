US holds 1st deep-sea mining lease auction near American Samoa
The US just held its first-ever deep-sea mining lease auction near American Samoa, putting about 31 million acres up for grabs.
The sale brought in $6 million from anonymous bidders.
Interior Secretary Doug Burgum called it an important step for securing the country's energy and mineral needs.
Environmental groups file legal challenges
Not everyone's on board: environmental groups are raising alarms about possible harm to endangered marine life near the Rose Atoll sanctuary.
Oceana Defense Campaign Manager Julia Singer said the risks to these species can't be ignored.
Even after a federal judge found that officials hadn't fully considered these impacts, the government went ahead with the sale, prompting new legal challenges from groups like Earthjustice.