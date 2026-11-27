US imposes export controls on advanced AI chips targeting China
The tech rivalry between the US and China just got a new twist: now it's all about artificial intelligence.
The US has put new export controls on advanced AI chips starting November 19, aiming to keep cutting-edge American tech out of Chinese hands.
These rules also hit a few other countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil.
Jensen Huang allegations prompt US restrictions
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang is right in the middle of this drama, allegedly in a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for Beijing, which pushed the US to tighten restrictions on who can use its chips.
Meanwhile, Taiwan's huge role in making semiconductors means it's caught in the crossfire too.
As both countries race to lead in AI, this chip battle is shaping up to be a major chapter in their ongoing tech rivalry.