US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end Middle East hostilities

The United States and Iran have reached a preliminary agreement to end hostilities in the Middle East. The deal would also lift the Iranian blockade on the Strait of Hormuz , a key global oil and gas passage, according to The New York Times. However, some crucial issues remain. A senior US official confirmed that while both parties are on board with this initial framework, it is still pending final approval from President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Ongoing negotiations Nuclear issues to be discussed in 30-60 days The exact details of the agreement are still under negotiation, particularly how Iran will dispose of its highly enriched uranium stockpiles. Three Iranian officials reportedly said that nuclear issues would be discussed within 30 to 60 days. Moreover, this deal does not address Iran's missile supply or a moratorium on enrichment, which would be part of future negotiations, as per a US official quoted by the publication.

Political response Congressional Republicans criticize emerging agreement The US, Israel, and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire in early April to facilitate talks on Iran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz. Nevertheless, some Congressional Republicans have criticized the emerging agreement as undermining Trump's war goals. Senator Roger Wicker called it "a disaster" and doubted Iran's willingness to engage in good-faith negotiations.

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Diplomatic efforts Phased approach to negotiations suggested Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that the US was ready for serious discussions about Iran's nuclear program if the Strait of Hormuz was reopened. He emphasized that while Trump's policy against a nuclear-armed Iran remained unchanged, there could be a phased approach to negotiations. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also issued a statement over the potential deal, but agreed with Trump on the necessity to dismantle Iranian nuclear sites and remove enriched uranium.

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