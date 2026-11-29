It's not just Norse Atlantic: at least seven airlines have shut down, restructured, or cut jobs because of the crisis.

Spirit Airlines closed after 34 years, blaming soaring fuel costs and lack of government support.

airBaltic is restructuring and reducing staff, while Volotea and Plus Ultra are also struggling to stay afloat as fuel is expected to account for 31.4% of operating costs, up from about 25%.

The whole industry is feeling the squeeze right now.