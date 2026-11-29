U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict raises jet fuel costs, Norse Atlantic Unit files for bankruptcy
The U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran is making life tough for airlines, with sky-high jet fuel prices causing serious turbulence.
Norwegian carrier Norse Atlantic's Norwegian operating unit just filed for bankruptcy and has stopped flights and ticket sales, showing how challenging it's become to keep planes in the air when costs are this high.
Multiple airlines close or restructure
It's not just Norse Atlantic: at least seven airlines have shut down, restructured, or cut jobs because of the crisis.
Spirit Airlines closed after 34 years, blaming soaring fuel costs and lack of government support.
airBaltic is restructuring and reducing staff, while Volotea and Plus Ultra are also struggling to stay afloat as fuel is expected to account for 31.4% of operating costs, up from about 25%.
The whole industry is feeling the squeeze right now.