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Home / News / World News / US-Israeli attacks kill 6 in Iran's Qom 
US-Israeli attacks kill 6 in Iran's Qom 
The attacks targeted residential buildings in Qom

US-Israeli attacks kill 6 in Iran's Qom 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 27, 2026
09:52 am
What's the story

At least six people were killed in a series of United States-Israel attacks on multiple locations in Iran's Qom city, Iranian media reported. The Jamaran news website reported that the attacks targeted three residential buildings in the Pardisan area of Qom. The number of injured has not yet been determined, said Morteza Heidari, Deputy Governor of Qom.

Attack details

IRGC confirmed 'martyrdom' of civilians

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also confirmed the attacks on its official Telegram channel. It reported the "martyrdom of six citizens" in a residential area of Qom. The IRGC referred to the attackers as "American-Zionist aggressors." However, both sources have not disclosed how many people were injured in these attacks.

Nationwide attacks

Other cities also targeted in airstrikes

In addition to Qom, other cities in Iran were also targeted. Hamid Safari, the director general of crisis management in West Azerbaijan Province, said four civilian buildings were hit in Urmia city. The state news agency IRNA reported casualties from this attack as well. Separately, Nournews reported that Tehran, Isfahan, Kashan Yazd, Qom, Tabriz and Ahvaz were also hit by airstrikes overnight.

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