US-Israeli attacks kill 6 in Iran's Qom
What's the story
At least six people were killed in a series of United States-Israel attacks on multiple locations in Iran's Qom city, Iranian media reported. The Jamaran news website reported that the attacks targeted three residential buildings in the Pardisan area of Qom. The number of injured has not yet been determined, said Morteza Heidari, Deputy Governor of Qom.
Attack details
IRGC confirmed 'martyrdom' of civilians
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also confirmed the attacks on its official Telegram channel. It reported the "martyrdom of six citizens" in a residential area of Qom. The IRGC referred to the attackers as "American-Zionist aggressors." However, both sources have not disclosed how many people were injured in these attacks.
Nationwide attacks
Other cities also targeted in airstrikes
In addition to Qom, other cities in Iran were also targeted. Hamid Safari, the director general of crisis management in West Azerbaijan Province, said four civilian buildings were hit in Urmia city. The state news agency IRNA reported casualties from this attack as well. Separately, Nournews reported that Tehran, Isfahan, Kashan Yazd, Qom, Tabriz and Ahvaz were also hit by airstrikes overnight.