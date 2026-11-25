US issues Middle East travel alert after Riyadh Houthi strike
The US State Department just put out a new alert for Americans in the Middle East, saying there is a higher risk of attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi forces.
This comes right after a reported Houthi attack hit a tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, injuring 11 people from different countries.
The warning urges travelers to stay extra alert and be ready for potential alerts, flight cancelations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
US assets hit in Bahrain, Kuwait
Officials say tensions are climbing after attacks targeting US assets in Bahrain and Kuwait.
The State Department is telling Americans in the region to keep up with local news and be prepared for things to change quickly, especially since these conflicts could impact key infrastructure and daily life.