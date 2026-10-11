US jet disables M/V Ocean Molica after blockade breach attempt
World
A US fighter jet disabled a Panama-flagged cargo ship, the M/V Ocean Molica, in the Gulf of Oman after the crew reportedly ignored warnings and tried to break through a US naval blockade aimed at Iranian ports.
The strike left the ship unable to move, but all crew members are OK.
US blockade turns back 135 ships
This is part of ongoing US efforts since July 14, 2026, to enforce a blockade against ships linked to Iran.
In just three months, US forces have disabled four commercial vessels, turned back 135 ships, and destroyed 10 tankers tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's multibillion-dollar shadow network.
With tensions rising in the busy Strait of Hormuz, mariners are being urged to follow warnings and keep communication lines open for everyone's safety.