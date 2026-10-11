US jet disables Panama-flagged Arika Sun after blockade breach attempt
World
A US fighter jet stopped a Panama-flagged cargo ship called Arika Sun in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday.
The crew was not harmed, but the ship was disabled after it tried to break through a US naval blockade of Iran.
US Central Command said it used a precision strike to keep things safe for everyone on board.
Blockade turns back 135 ships
This is part of a naval blockade. So far, 135 ships have been turned back.
The blockade has also slowed down shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which could shake up regional trade even more.