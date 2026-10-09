US Labor Department launches task force to fight visa fraud
The US Labor Department just set up a special task force to fight visa fraud in foreign-worker programs.
Multiple government agencies are teaming up to investigate financial crimes and go after offenders, as Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito explained.
This is part of Vice President JD Vance's bigger push against fraud, a campaign that's already led to several indictments and convictions.
Authorities target fugitives tied to $250 million
The task force is currently targeting 16 fugitives linked to $250 million in stolen funds, showing the government is getting serious about immigration-related fraud.
In a related move, the Trump administration has suspended companies like Microsoft and Tata Consultancy Services from applying for green cards through the PERM program, though current H-1B visas aren't affected.
The goal: make sure these worker programs actually help fill real job gaps in the US not just get misused.