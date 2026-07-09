The technology sector is the largest user of H-1B visas

US launches investigation into H-1B visa fraud, Cognizant under scrutiny

By Mudit Dube 12:20 pm Jul 09, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

The United States has launched a major investigation into alleged fraud in the H-1B visa program. The probe, which is being carried out by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) under the Department of Labor, has identified several companies, including Indian IT giant Cognizant, as subjects of scrutiny. The investigation was announced on Wednesday and is part of a broader effort to eliminate fraud in labor programs.