US lawmakers move to scrap Trump's 50% tariffs on India

On Friday, three members of the United States House of Representatives introduced a resolution to end President Donald Trump 's national emergency declaration that imposed up to 50% tariffs on Indian imports. The move was spearheaded by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi. They argued that the tariffs are "illegal" and detrimental to American workers, consumers, and US-India relations.

Duty reversal Resolution seeks to rescind additional duties imposed on India The resolution aims to rescind the extra 25% "secondary" duties on India, which were added on August 27, 2025. This brought the total tariffs on several Indian-origin products to 50% under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The move comes after a bipartisan Senate effort to end similar tariffs on Brazil and limit Trump's emergency powers for imposing import duties.

Economic impact Lawmakers highlight economic ties between US and India Congresswoman Ross emphasized the economic ties between North Carolina and India, noting Indian investments of over a billion dollars in the state. These investments have created thousands of jobs in the life sciences and technology sectors. Congressman Veasey called India an" important cultural, economic, and strategic partner" while criticizing the tariffs as a "burden on North Texans" facing rising costs.

Supply chain disruption Congressman Krishnamoorthi criticizes tariffs for disrupting supply chains Congressman Krishnamoorthi said the tariffs are "counterproductive" and disrupt supply chains while harming American workers and consumers. He stressed that ending these tariffs would strengthen US-India economic and security cooperation. The resolution is part of a larger effort by congressional Democrats to contest Trump's unilateral trade actions and recalibrate relations with India.