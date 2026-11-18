US measles outbreak sickens 7,700, kills 13 amid vaccine doubts
The US is dealing with its worst measles outbreak in years: more than 7,700 people have gotten sick and at least 13 have died.
Experts say the surge is tied to fewer children getting vaccinated, especially since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who is openly skeptical about vaccines, became more prominent.
Utah stands out as a major hotspot, reflecting a nationwide drop in vaccine confidence.
Health officials urge rebuilding vaccine trust
Health officials are worried because recent federal policy shifts and funding cuts have made things worse, undoing years of progress against measles.
States like Utah have not pushed for extra help or strongly promoted vaccines, which used to keep outbreaks in check.
Public health leaders warn that rebuilding trust in vaccines is urgent if we want to avoid even bigger health problems down the line.