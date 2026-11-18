US military takes over alleged Russia spy case involving Tyner
Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, a US Army officer based in the UK was arrested on November 10 over allegations of spying for Russia.
Now, the US military has officially taken charge of his case, working closely with UK police and the FBI.
Authorities believe Tyner may have broken national security laws by helping a foreign intelligence service.
Tyner accused of mishandling sensitive information
Tyner worked as a senior human resources officer at NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps near Gloucester.
While he's accused of mishandling sensitive information, reports say he didn't actually pass anything to Russia, and even the Kremlin denies being involved.
Police also made it clear his arrest isn't linked to recent counterterrorism incidents nearby.
"This case should serve as a stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath we all take to protect and defend the Constitution," said US Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the Army's Counterintelligence Command.