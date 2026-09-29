US nonimmigrant visa interview waits for Indians hit 346 days
World
Getting a US nonimmigrant visa just got way tougher for Indians.
A recent government audit found that the average wait time for an interview has jumped to 346 days in FY2025, up from just 42 days before the pandemic.
India had 1.45 million non-immigrant visa applications in FY2025, but the process has slowed down dramatically.
India's consular shortfall and $250 fee
India had 1.45 million nonimmigrant visa applications in FY2025, but there were only 68 consular officers to handle them.
Tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2) are hit hardest: waits in Hyderabad can reach a full year, and Mumbai isn't far behind.
On top of that, a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee has made applying even more expensive for travelers.