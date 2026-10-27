US November 3 elections will decide 470 seats in Congress
World
Big election season is here in the US
on November 3, voters will decide who gets 470 seats in Congress (that's all of the House and a chunk of the Senate) plus a bunch of state leadership roles.
The balance of power is up for grabs: Democrats need just a few more seats to take control from Republicans.
US ad spending expected $12 billion
Campaign ad spending is expected to reach about $12 billion.
These results could shape President Trump's final years in office, especially since his approval ratings are hovering between 32% and 41%.
Besides Congress, there are also 36 governor races and thousands of state legislative spots on the line, so what happens now could shift US politics for years to come.