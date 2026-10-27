US November 3 midterms spotlight 8 Indian American congressional contenders
World
The US midterm elections on November 3 could shake up Congress, with Democrats hoping to flip the House or even the Senate.
What's making headlines this year?
Eight Indian American candidates are in the race, including well-known Democrats like Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal, who are facing Republican challengers Ritesh Tandon and Nirav Seth.
Indian Americans expand US political influence
With more than 5.5 million people, the Indian American community is getting more involved in US politics than ever before.
This election isn't just about established names like Ami Bera: it also features newcomers like Suhas Subramanyam, showing how much influence the community is gaining.
The results could shape not only Congress but also what President Trump can do in his final two years.