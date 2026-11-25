US officials: no proof Alice Huang spied on Jensen Huang
Turns out, there is no proof that Alice Huang was spying on NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang for China: US officials told congressional staffers the connection looks personal, not espionage.
Evidence gathered by US agencies so far suggests that Alice and Jensen may have been involved in an "amorous relationship," but say they will keep an eye out for anything new.
NVIDIA shares surge after CEO returns
Jensen stepped down as NVIDIA's CEO on November 12 after rumors of an affair and possible spying hit the news.
Just 11 days later, he was back, and NVIDIA's stock jumped a massive more than 31%.
But shares dipped by 8% on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
It is a reminder of how quickly personal drama can shake up even the biggest companies.