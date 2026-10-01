US officials see China unlikely to invade Taiwan before 2028
World
US officials don't expect China to invade Taiwan anytime soon, at least not before 2028.
Even though President Xi told the military to be ready by 2027 (which is tied to the centenary of the founding of its People's Liberation Army and military preparedness rather than a timeline for invasion), China's own anti-corruption campaign has slowed things down and shaken up its military leadership.
China waiting for Taiwan's 2028 election
A big factor is Taiwan's upcoming 2028 election: China seems to be waiting to see who wins before making any bold moves.
Plus, with only two out of seven top military leaders still in place after corruption shake-ups, the Chinese army isn't at full strength.
The US thinks Beijing will likely focus on politics rather than force until after those elections.