US opens 2-year probe into Singapore NVIDIA partner Megaspeed
The US began a two-year investigation into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based NVIDIA partner, over claims it broke export rules around semiconductor technology.
After finding some questionable activity, NVIDIA placed Megaspeed on its "no sell" list in June 2025.
Singapore warns Alice Huang, bars return
US and Singaporean authorities teamed up for on-site checks and interviews. The spotlight is now on former CEO Alice Huang, who officially left the company on August 30, 2025.
While Singapore found insufficient evidence that she had committed offenses relating to suspected false declarations over server purchases, Huang got a warning for giving misleading information and can't return to Singapore.
The case has sparked ongoing talks between the US and Singapore about Megaspeed.