US pauses planned 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil

The US has hit pause on its planned 100% tariffs for buyers of Russian oil, which is a breather for India since it imports a lot from Russia.

But this break might not last: experts say the US could bring those tariffs back any time under new sanctions laws.

GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said, "For India, the waiver buys time but offers no lasting certainty. India should protect its energy security, buy oil on commercial terms and prepare for renewed US pressure. Temporary tariff relief is no basis for permanent trade concessions."