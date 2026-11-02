US pitches Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine escrow
World
The US is pitching a plan to restart Russian gas sales to Europe using Ukraine as the route, hoping for an "energy ceasefire" before winter hits.
The idea? A US intermediary would handle the deals, sidestepping EU sanctions, and the proceeds would go into an escrow account so Russia can't use the cash for its military.
EU leaders oppose US plan
Even though the EU is set on ditching Russian gas by 2027, some American officials see this move as a way to encourage peace talks and maybe score some business wins for US investors.
European leaders are publicly against it, calling for a total ban on Russian gas imports.
Still, with energy prices high and reserves low before winter, some in Europe quietly admit they're feeling the pressure.