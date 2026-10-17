US probe into 9 universities targets alleged J-1 visa misuse

Schools like MIT, Brown, and the University of Pittsburgh are also under scrutiny.

The J-1 visa is meant to allow foreign nationals to enter US campuses temporarily to participate in designated exchange visitor programs, including research, teaching, internships, training and other educational or cultural exchanges.

Officials want to know if some universities used these visas to dodge normal hiring rules or gain an unfair edge.

This is part of a broader push by the Trump administration to crack down on visa fraud and protect American jobs, so the outcome could seriously impact how US colleges bring in foreign talent.