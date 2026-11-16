US proposes green card rules requiring 90 day online ads
The US is looking to tighten up how companies sponsor foreign workers for green cards.
The new proposal would make employers use online job ads and keep them up for at least 90 days, making sure US candidates get a real shot before hiring from abroad.
PERM reforms limit hiring after layoffs
This is the first comprehensive set of regulatory reforms to the PERM program in nearly 20 years.
Companies that recently laid off US workers wouldn't be able to hire foreign talent for similar roles, and fields like health care would need to give US workers first priority.
Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling says the goal is to ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labor.