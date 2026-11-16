US proposes new review rules for H-1B and other visas
The US is looking to change how H-1B and other work visa extensions are reviewed.
If this proposal goes through, officers would no longer have to stick with previous approvals when deciding on extensions.
That means more cases could get extra scrutiny, including for H-1B, L-1, O-1, TN, and E visas.
US rule could affect 208,429 petitions
If the rule changes, expect more paperwork and longer waits, potentially affecting around 208,429 petitions a year.
For many Indian professionals on H-1B visas (and the small businesses that employ them), this could mean tighter timelines and travel headaches if cases bump up against the 240-day work limit.
The public comment period just closed on November 13; what happens next depends on that feedback.