US proposes shared AI warning system after Bessent's Kimi claim
World
The US will propose an idea to China: let's set up a shared warning system for AI glitches and risks.
This idea comes after a Chinese AI model, Kimi, which Bessent said passed sensitive Chinese data to Anthropic, showing how things can go sideways fast in the world of advanced tech.
Bessent, He Lifeng discuss AI safety
If both countries agree, they'd get a system for the two countries to alert each other if an AI system goes wrong.
During talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Scott Bessent emphasized keeping AI safe from hacks and misuse.
While China worries about political stability, the US is focused on making sure AI grows safely, and both sides know that managing these powerful tools is a big responsibility.