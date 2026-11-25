US proposes tariffs on India, China and Bangladesh over manufacturing
The US just proposed new tariffs, up to 25%, on imports from India, up to 20% on imports from China, and up to 20% on imports from Bangladesh.
This move is part of a bigger push to address what the US sees as too much industrial output in these countries, especially in manufacturing.
Interestingly, Pakistan was investigated, but isn't on the tariff list this time.
Pakistan Mexico Norway spared US tariffs
Pakistan, along with Mexico and Norway, dodged these new tariffs for now.
The US investigation centers on sectors including steel, aluminum, automobiles, machinery, and electronics.
Still, Pakistan already faces an additional 10% tariff imposed in July 2026, apart from regular import duties.
There's also a possible upside for India: if it signs a reciprocal trade deal with the US its tariff rate could drop to 17%.
Overall, it's all about protecting American industries and making trade feel fairer.