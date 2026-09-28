US restricts visas for officials, immediate family in international abductions
World
The US just rolled out a new policy that restricts visas for foreign officials, like judges and police, who slow down or block efforts to bring American children back home after international abductions.
What's more, these visa restrictions also apply to the officials' immediate family members, making it harder for anyone involved to dodge consequences.
Marco Rubio: Policy pushes cooperation, reunions
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says this move is about making sure abducted kids get reunited with their families as quickly as possible.
The State Department will use these restrictions to push other countries to cooperate and follow the rules, showing that the US is serious about holding people accountable in these tough cases.