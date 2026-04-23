The Defense Department has released footage of US forces on board the Majestic X

US seizes another oil tanker linked to Iranian oil smuggling

By Chanshimla Varah 05:57 pm Apr 23, 202605:57 pm

What's the story

The United States military has seized another oil tanker linked to Iranian oil smuggling. The tanker, named Majestic X, was captured in the Indian Ocean. The move comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran after Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards took control of two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The Defense Department has released footage of US forces on board the Majestic X during its seizure, saying, "International waters cannot be used as a shield by sanctioned actors."