US Senate rejects forcing Trump to halt Iran military operations
The US Senate just voted down a resolution that would have forced President Trump to halt military operations in Iran.
The House had already approved it back in September, but the Senate blocked it by a close 48-51 margin.
All House Democrats and seven Republicans were on board, but some key outgoing Republicans pushed back.
Sen. Murphy absence, Sen. Fetterman opposition
The decision was shaped by political twists: Sen. Chris Murphy missed the vote due to illness, and Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the sole Democrat to oppose it.
The conflict itself started with a joint U.S.-Israel attack in February 2026, sparking public concern and higher fuel prices.
While Democrats keep pushing for limits on war powers, most of these moves have run into strong resistance from Trump's supporters, leaving the situation unresolved.