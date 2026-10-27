US sending USS Colorado to Australia to bolster Indo-Pacific presence
The US is sending its advanced submarine, USS Colorado, to join Australia's Submarine Rotational Force-West in late 2027.
This is all part of the AUKUS partnership among the US the UK and Australia, aiming to boost military presence in the Indo-Pacific as China's navy keeps expanding.
The announcement came from top defense leaders from all three countries.
AUKUS created to build nuclear submarines
AUKUS was set up in 2021 to strengthen defense ties and help Australia build a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
Adding USS Colorado, designed for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and support for special operations forces, shows how serious these countries are about keeping things stable in the Pacific, especially after China's security deal with the Solomon Islands raised eyebrows.