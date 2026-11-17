US sends 3rd carrier to Middle East amid Iran war
The US just sent a third aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, to the Middle East, joining two others and a fleet of warships.
This big military move comes amid the war with Iran and a reinforced US military presence.
Pakistan Peacemaker meets Iran Foreign Minister
While the US boosts its presence, Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, met with Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, to talk security.
Pakistan has been trying to keep things calm between the US and Iran since helping broker a peace deal in June, showing how it's playing peacemaker while tensions keep climbing.